Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Gives Grant to Akron to Remove Gorge Dam

By 42 minutes ago
  • A photo of the Gorge Dam.
    The Gorge Dam is expected to be removed by 2022.
    JEFF ST. CLAIR / WKSU

The city of Akron is getting a $1 million grant from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to help pay for removing the Gorge Dam from the Cuyahoga River. Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler announced the funds during a visit to Akron Tuesday.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said the city will continue to work with stakeholders and partners to help secure the rest of the funds for the $65 million project.  

The first step is to haul away sediment built up behind the dam. Horrigan expects that to begin early next year.

“I’m thinking 12 to 18 months on sediment removal ...," Horrigan said. "We’ll get a good design and be able to do that. And we’re hoping as far as an outside timetable to have that dam down by the end of 2022."

Removal of the dam will improve the river’s water quality and ecosystem. Restoration to the river and the surrounding area is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Tags: 
Akron
grant
Great Lakes Restoration Initiative
Gorge dam
Cuyahoga River
Andrew Wheeler
Mayor Dan Horrigan

Plan Unveiled to Bring Down the Gorge Dam by 2023

By Apr 10, 2019
A photo of the Gorge Dam.
JEFF ST. CLAIR / WKSU

A plan is now in place to bring down the Gorge Dam in the next four years.

Officials presented the plan with a timeline to a crowd at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium Tuesday night. If all goes as expected, the Gorge Dam could come down by 2023 at an estimated cost of $65 million to $70 million.

Gorge Dam Project Inches Forward

By Jeff St. Clair Sep 14, 2018
JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

A contractor has been selected to plan the next phase in the removal of the massive concrete dam that blocks the Cuyahoga River at Gorge Metro Park.

It’s an important step in creating a free flowing river.

Environmental regulators have long claimed that the Gorge dam keeps the Cuyahoga in violation of the Clean Water Act.

Behind the century-old dam is a lake full of contaminated sediment that need to be safely removed.

Designing that process is the task of CH2M, a Colorado-based construction firm with expertise in environmental cleanup.

Summit Metro Parks Launches Its Next Step in the Gorge Dam Removal Process

By Mar 29, 2018
JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

Summit Metro Parks is moving forward with the next step in the process to remove the largest remaining dam on the Cuyahoga River.

The 60-foot-tall Gorge Dam in Cuyahoga Falls once powered trolley cars in Akron.

The park’s head of natural resources management, Mike Johnson, says the $70,000 hydrology study will model the effect of a free-flowing river.