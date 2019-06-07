Grace House to Build Hospice Center in Akron

By 8 minutes ago
  • A photo of the front of St. Thomas Hospital in Akron
    The hospice will be built next to St. Thomas Hospital.
    GOOGLE EARTH

A new hospice center in Akron will offer care for those who have fallen on hard times.

Holly Klein, President of Grace House says they’ve purchased property next to St. Thomas Hospital from Summa Health for ten dollars.

They plan to build a new six bedroom home on the site and will work with local hospice programs to ensure patients are treated with dignity.

She says many patients struggle to pay for hospice care.

“So these would be patients that would maybe not have a family, can’t afford a caregiver, or are homeless. And several of us worked in the hospice field and we saw patients that really just fell into the gaps of the healthcare system, so they weren’t getting that dignified care that we thought they needed.”

Hospice Care at Grace House would come at no cost to the patient. Klein says she hopes Grace House will open its doors in fall 2020.

Tags: 
grace house akron
Hospice care
Summa Health
Akron

Related Content

Grace House Akron Plans to Provide Hospice Care for Homeless People

By Emma Keating Apr 25, 2018
Grace House logo
GRACE HOUSE AKRON

Homeless people in Akron who are limited in their options for hospice care may be about to get a new resource.

Holly Klein is the president of Grace House Akron, which provides end-of-life care for people who can’t afford it. Her goal is to either find an existing house or build a new one that can provide beds for up to six people.

She says she felt motivated after hearing stories of hospice patients passing away without loved ones or a caretaker.

Summa Health Launches Virtual Visit to Treat Minor Illnesses

By Brandon Bounds Feb 28, 2019
SUMMA HEALTH

If you have a cold, a sore throat or a minor wound, you might go to a walk-in clinic for treatment. Summa Health is now offering a similar service virtually.

The company announced this week its Virtual Visit program, where patients can communicate via digital device with a provider. Summa’s Lucas Smith said the company saw a need for better access to doctors.