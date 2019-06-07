Grace House to Build Hospice Center in Akron

A new hospice center in Akron will offer care for those who have fallen on hard times.

Holly Klein, President of Grace House says they’ve purchased property next to St. Thomas Hospital from Summa Health for ten dollars.

They plan to build a new six bedroom home on the site and will work with local hospice programs to ensure patients are treated with dignity.

She says many patients struggle to pay for hospice care.

“So these would be patients that would maybe not have a family, can’t afford a caregiver, or are homeless. And several of us worked in the hospice field and we saw patients that really just fell into the gaps of the healthcare system, so they weren’t getting that dignified care that we thought they needed.”

Hospice Care at Grace House would come at no cost to the patient. Klein says she hopes Grace House will open its doors in fall 2020.