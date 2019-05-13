Governor Suggests Police Chase Policies Could Use a Statewide Standard

Ohio’s nearly 1,000 police and law enforcement agencies are required to have a policy regarding chases, but there’s nothing in the law that says what it should look like. Gov. Mike DeWine said the state needs some minimum standards.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine plans to set some minimum standards on police chases.

As a former prosecutor, DeWine said he understands weighing the concerns of a potentially dangerous suspect getting away against the risk to the public of a chase.

“I’m not advocating or saying there never should be a police chase. That’s not what I’m saying at all. But what I am saying is these are life and death decisions, and it’s time Ohio had a statewide standard.”

DeWine is asking the state’s Collaborative Community-Police Advisory Board to develop some recommendations – and mentioned there were some in a report done in 2016 by a group he created as attorney general. While the recommendations wouldn’t be law, DeWine said agencies would likely adopt them.