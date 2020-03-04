Governor Convenes Health Advisory Group

By Mar 4, 2020
  • A photo of the Health Advisory group convening.
    The Health Advisory group includes members of the Ohio Hospital Association.
In response to the spread of COVID-19, Governor Mike DeWine has convened a panel of health advisors from the Ohio Hospital Association. The Health Advisory group will advise DeWine as the state of Ohio continues to prepare for the COVID-19. There are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Ohio. 

DeWine states in a press release, "As we learn more about COVID-19 and its spread in the United States, I am grateful for the expertise of these medical professionals who will help advise the state on strategies to deal with the disease and the best medical practices and procedures." 

Ohio Health Department Director Amy Acton speaks to the Health Advisory group.
The Health Advisory group is composed of the following members: 

  • Janet Bay, M.D., Ohio Hospital Association 
  • T. Laurence (Larry) Blosser, M.D., Nationwide Children's Hospital 
  • Michael Brady, M.D., Nationwide Children's Hosptial 
  • William W. Brein, M.D., University Hospitals 
  • Michael Canady, M.D., Holzer Health System 
  • Jim Guliano, R.N., Ohio Hospital Association 
  • Ann Hamilton, Cleveland Clinic
  • Pamela Jenson, ProMedica Fostoria Hospital 
  • Robert Kose, M.D., J.D., Toledo Hospice Northwest Ohio Medical Physicians 
  • Richard Lofgen, M.D., UC Health 
  • Andrew W. Thomas, M.D., OSU Wexner Medical Center 
  • Bruce D. White, M.D., Knox Community Hospital 
  • Bruce T. Vanderhoff, M.D., OhioHealth 
  • Robert Wyllie, M.D., Cleveland Clinic

For more information about COVID-19 visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

