Governor Convenes Health Advisory Group

In response to the spread of COVID-19, Governor Mike DeWine has convened a panel of health advisors from the Ohio Hospital Association. The Health Advisory group will advise DeWine as the state of Ohio continues to prepare for the COVID-19. There are no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 in Ohio.

DeWine states in a press release, "As we learn more about COVID-19 and its spread in the United States, I am grateful for the expertise of these medical professionals who will help advise the state on strategies to deal with the disease and the best medical practices and procedures."

The Health Advisory group is composed of the following members:

Janet Bay, M.D., Ohio Hospital Association

T. Laurence (Larry) Blosser, M.D., Nationwide Children's Hospital

Michael Brady, M.D., Nationwide Children's Hosptial

William W. Brein, M.D., University Hospitals

Michael Canady, M.D., Holzer Health System

Jim Guliano, R.N., Ohio Hospital Association

Ann Hamilton, Cleveland Clinic

Pamela Jenson, ProMedica Fostoria Hospital

Robert Kose, M.D., J.D., Toledo Hospice Northwest Ohio Medical Physicians

Richard Lofgen, M.D., UC Health

Andrew W. Thomas, M.D., OSU Wexner Medical Center

Bruce D. White, M.D., Knox Community Hospital

Bruce T. Vanderhoff, M.D., OhioHealth

Robert Wyllie, M.D., Cleveland Clinic

For more information about COVID-19 visit www.coronavirus.ohio.gov.