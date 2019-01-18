Government Shutdown Affects Local Battered Women's Shelter

By 3 minutes ago
  • A photo of a woman's eyes with tears.
    The partial government shutdown is affecting local resources.
    WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

Some of the services local non-profits provide are in jeopardy if the partial government shutdown continues.

CEO of the Summit and Medina County Battered Women’s Shelter Terry Heckman says the non-profit receives 65 percent of its funding from federal grants.

“The trickle-down effect, I don’t think a lot of people understand. It comes right down here to the non-profits and the clients themselves,” Heckman said.

The shelter hasn’t received its December checks and isn’t sure if it will get this month’s funds either. Heckman says they’re being mindful of what they spend right now to make sure they have enough for essential services.

“So all of us who run non-profits try to keep a little bit on the side, but we don’t want to build up a big cash reserve because that doesn’t make any sense when we’re supposed to be serving people and helping people,” Heckman said. “So the money that is saved and is supposed to be used traditionally for a crisis, those are the funds we’re using now.”

Heckman says if the shutdown were to end tomorrow, it would take about three weeks for all of the funds to come in. The Summit County United Way is holding meetings next week to assist other local non-profits who are affected by the shutdown.

Tags: 
domestic abuse
domestic violence
Battered Women's Shelter
Battered Women’s Shelter of Summit and Medina Counties
Federal Government shutdown
government shutdown
Partial government shutdown

Related Content

Akron's Battered Women's Shelter Opens its Doors This Week

By Philip de Oliveira Feb 13, 2017
Hope & Healing
BEKEY HEWIT / BATTERED WOMEN'S SHELTER OF SUMMIT AND MEDINA COUNTIES

The Battered Women’s Shelter of Summit and Medina Counties will begin accepting residents at its new facility on Wednesday. The shelter renovated the old Middlebury Manor Nursing Home in Akron, a move that doubled its capacity to 184 beds.

CEO Terri Heckman says bringing residents from two existing locations to the new facility will help reduce energy costs and overstaffing. The kitchen won’t be ready until late May, but Heckman says meals are being provided by local businesses and community members.