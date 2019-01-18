Government Shutdown Affects Local Battered Women's Shelter

Some of the services local non-profits provide are in jeopardy if the partial government shutdown continues.

CEO of the Summit and Medina County Battered Women’s Shelter Terry Heckman says the non-profit receives 65 percent of its funding from federal grants.

Heckman on grants.

“The trickle-down effect, I don’t think a lot of people understand. It comes right down here to the non-profits and the clients themselves,” Heckman said.

The shelter hasn’t received its December checks and isn’t sure if it will get this month’s funds either. Heckman says they’re being mindful of what they spend right now to make sure they have enough for essential services.

Heckman describes the use of crisis funds.

“So all of us who run non-profits try to keep a little bit on the side, but we don’t want to build up a big cash reserve because that doesn’t make any sense when we’re supposed to be serving people and helping people,” Heckman said. “So the money that is saved and is supposed to be used traditionally for a crisis, those are the funds we’re using now.”

Heckman says if the shutdown were to end tomorrow, it would take about three weeks for all of the funds to come in. The Summit County United Way is holding meetings next week to assist other local non-profits who are affected by the shutdown.