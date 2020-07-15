Gov. Mike DeWine: 'Wear A Mask Every Time You Go Out In Public'

In a special address from the Ohio Statehouse, Gov. Mike DeWine urged all Ohioans to wear face masks no matter where in the state they live, but declined to issue any new statewide requirements.

"Tonight, I'm asking each of you to take action now," DeWine said Wednesday. "To sacrifice now so that our kids can be in school this fall. So they can at least have a chance to play sports. So businesses can remain open. So that Ohioans can continue earning a living, a paycheck, and support their families."

Speaking alone from inside the governor's office, DeWine re-emphasized a point he's been making for months: Face masks are widely accepted by health professionals and businesses as an effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Wear a maske very time you go out in public," he urged.

So far, DeWine has issued targeted health orders requiring face coverings in public in 12 counties, where the spread of COVID-19 is most extreme. But during Wednesday's address, he declined to add any additional requirements or extend the face mask mandate statewide.

"That discussion is for another time," he said.

More counties may be added to the list on Thursday, when DeWine is expected to update the state's Public Health Advisory System, which rates individual counties on the severity of its outbreak.

Still, DeWine acknowledged that the state is losing ground in its once-promising fight against the coronavirus. Ohio has reported at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases every day for the past week. Three weeks ago, the state was averaging about half that.

Since July 5, the number of hospitalized COVID patients has increased every day, from 730 to 1,027. And on Wednesday, the Department of Health reported the highest single-day increases in hospitalizations and ICU admissions in months, with 160 new hospitalizations and 36 new ICU admissions in just the last day.

DeWine says the state is now approaching the same number of hospitalizations as it did during the pandemic's first peak in March and April.

"If all of us do not take immediate action to slow this virus down, the tragedy that we see on our television screens every day in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California may well be our reality in just a matter of weeks," DeWine says.

When DeWine was asked last month if the state could once again close businesses if cases spiked, he responded, "We certainly are looking at that, but we hope not to face that choice."

DeWine started to reopen Ohio's economy in mid-May with outdoor dining. In the weeks that followed, indoor dining, bars, movie theatres, salons, bars, zoos and more were allowed to reopen with safety restrictions in place.

On Tuesday, Ohio was added to a list of 22 states where residents must quarantine for 14 days before entering New York, New Jersey or Connecticut to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

