Gov. Mike DeWine Says Sale of Lordstown GM Plant 'Could Be Good News'

By 1 hour ago
  • a photo of Mike DeWine and Jon Husted
    Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted talk about the possible sale of the GM Lordstown plant to a Cincinnati electric vehicle maker.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Plans are in the works to sell the former GM plant in Lordstown to a company that would build electric trucks there. GM CEO Mary Barra talked to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine about the sale of the plant that halted production earlier this year. 

Gov. Mike DeWine said he spoke with GM’s Mary Barra who confirmed the plant will be sold to Workhorse, a Cincinnati company. She said the sale will pave the way for hundreds of jobs. DeWine said the auto workers’ union will have to approve the deal.

“I’m just by nature a cautious person, and until I know all of the facts, it sounds like good news.”   

DeWine said if Workhorse succeeds in landing a contract to sell trucks to the U.S. Postal Service, there could eventually be as many as 3,000 jobs at the Lordstown plant.

Barra also told DeWine GM plans to invest in three of its Ohio plants – Moraine, Parma and Toledo. And she said that could create about 450 jobs.

Tags: 
General Motors Lordstown
Gov. Mike DeWine
Mary Barra

Related Content

Former Lordstown Workers Unlikely To Benefit From GM's New Electric Vehicle

By Adrian Ma Mar 22, 2019

Workers who were recently laid off from General Motors’ Lordstown plant likely will not be among those to benefit from the production of a new electric vehicle (at least not this year), according to GM spokeswoman Cheryl McCarron.

Rep. Tim Ryan Calls Possible Sale of Lordstown GM Plant Bittersweet

By 3 hours ago
Tim Ryan, U.S. Congressman from Ohio
WOSU

Congressman Tim Ryan said the pending sale of the Lordstown General Motors plant is bittersweet.

Ryan said bringing jobs to the plant is good news in the long-term, but not necessarily beneficial for the GM workers who lost their jobs when the plant ceased production.