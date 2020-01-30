Gov. Mike DeWine Discusses How to Help Failing School Districts

By 48 seconds ago
  • A picture of an empty school hallway
    Gov. DeWine thinks it's a mistake to throw out what the state is currently doing to try to help struggling schools.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t weighing in on the deliberations in the House and Senate over school vouchers. DeWine talks about the need to do more to help failing school districts early on.

Some lawmakers have suggested the state do away with the Academic Distress Commissions that provide oversight to three failing districts. DeWine says he thinks the state should continue to monitor the performance of school districts. 

“To go in and throw out what we have, even though it’s not perfect, would be a very, very serious mistake and it would be saying ‘we don’t care about those kids.’ We have to care about those kids,” DeWine said. 

DeWine says the state should put money in when districts are showing signs of struggle early on. And the community and the state should come together to develop a plan.

Tags: 
Gov. Mike DeWine
school vouchers
school districts
Academic Distress Commission

Related Content

Legislators Disagree on How to Help Failing School Districts

By Jun 24, 2019
photo of high school hallway
DOM ERNEST L. GOMEZ / SHUTTERSTOCK

One of the many things that will have to be worked out this week with competing versions of the state budget is the future of the commissions that have managed the state takeovers of the Youngstown, Lorain, and East Cleveland school districts which are some of the state’s largest districts.

Canton School Leaders Join Others in Fight Against State Takeovers

By Jun 26, 2019
a photo of Eric Resnick
THE OHIO CHANNEL

A group of Canton city school leaders joined others from around the state in Columbus Wednesday to speak out against school district takeovers by academic distress commissions.

In its version of the state budget, the Senate restored the commissions despite the House decision to eliminate them.

Canton school board member Eric Resnick urged the governor to reject the takeovers which he says have failed to improve results for students and taken control from locally elected leaders.   

Changes to School Takeover Bill Draw Criticism

By Sep 17, 2019
Senate Education Committee
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Senate Republicans have made several big changes to a bill that would have repealed and replaced the process used to takeover failing schools. But critics of the new piece of legislation said the changes are just another form of state school takeovers.

The new process would create a school transformation board made up of state officials and gubernatorial appointees. That board would oversee an improvement plan from school districts that continue to see Fs on state report cards.