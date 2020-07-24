Gov. Mike DeWine Calls On Ohio Legislature To Repeal Nuclear Bailout

By 1 hour ago
  • The Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station on Lake Erie is one of two nuclear power plants saved by a nuclear bailout in Ohio.
    The Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station on Lake Erie is one of two nuclear power plants saved by a nuclear bailout in Ohio.
    Ron Schwane / Associated Press
Originally published on July 23, 2020 3:21 pm

Story updated Thursday, July 23 at 2:20 p.m.

Gov. Mike DeWine is now calling on Ohio lawmakers to repeal and replace HB6, the sweeping bill that bailed out two nuclear power plants while slashing renewable energy efforts, following the arrest of House Speaker Larry Householder.

"I ask the legislature to repeal and replace House Bill 6 with an open process the public can have full confidence in," DeWine said at a press conference Thursday. "This is something that needs to happen in the open, and needs to happen very quickly."

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) is accused of funneling $61 million from a company widely thought to be FirstEnergy Solutions for personal and political benefit, in return for passing the bailout of the company's two nuclear power plants, Davis-Besse in Oak Harbor and Perry.

While DeWine says he supports the energy policy at its core, the bill's passage violated public trust.

"While the policy in my opinion is good, the process by which it was created stinks," DeWine said. "It's terrible. It's not acceptable."

After federal prosecutors unveiled racketeering conspiracy charges against Householder and four associates, a bipartisan group lawmakers started on crafting a repeal of the energy law.

"I think that the entire process was obscene and I think that the entire process needs to be eliminated," says state Rep. Michael O'Brien (D-Warren).

The bill was approved by a final House concurrence vote of 51-38, needing nine House Democrats to vote yes in order for it to pass. O'Brien says all the Democrats are on board with a plan to repeal.

"It barely passed by just a few votes. And I think this bipartisan bill to repeal House Bill 6 will overwhelmingly pass," he said.

State Rep. Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) and Rep. Laura Lanes (R-Grove City), both opponents of HB6, say they plan to announce legislation to repeal the bill on Thursday.

DeWine, who sigined the bill into law, originally said he didn't support a repeal of HB6. "Because people did bad things does not mean the policy is not a good policy," he said.

By Thursday afternoon, as more lawmakers signed onto the repeal effort, DeWine apparently changed his view.

"It was clear to me that this policy is going to be forever tainted," DeWine said.

The law in HB6 created an increased charge of $0.85 a month on everyone's electric bills, creating $150 million in nuclear subsidies and $20 million in solar subsidies per year.

The bill also allowed for another increased charge on monthly electric bills of up to $1.50 to subsidize two Ohio Valley Electric Corporation coal plants, Kyger Creek in Gallia County and Clifty Creek in Madison, IN.

Environmental groups have joined calls for a repeal of the law. They opposed HB6 in large part because it rolled back renewable energy standards and eliminated energy efficiency standards.

Conservative groups also opposed the bill, saying struggling companies should not get bailed out by the government.

Less than a year after the bailout was passed, FirstEnergy Solutions rebranded as Energy Harbor and carried out a $800 million stock buyback.

Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News. To see more, visit WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

Tags: 
House Bill 6
Mike DeWine
Larry Householder
FirstEnergy

Related Content

Fight Continues Over Energy Bill, Ohio Supreme Court May Step In

By Nov 18, 2019
Ohio Supreme Court
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The fate of Ohio's new energy law could be up to the state's Supreme Court with parties arguing over two potential cases. One group is asking for more time to hold a referendum on the nuclear bailout law, and another case argues that the bill cannot be subject to a referendum in the first place. 

New Energy Bill Has Taken Effect but Opponents Aren't Giving Up Yet

By Oct 24, 2019
Perry Nuclear Power Generation Station
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

This week brought a close to one chapter for Ohio's nuclear power plant bailout law, House Bill 6. But another could be starting. The group fighting against the bailout mounted a last minute push for signatures and their campaign could be heading to a new arena.

Ohio House Speaker Arrested In Case Related To Nuclear Power Plant Bailout Law

By Jul 21, 2020

House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) has been arrested in connection to a $60 million public corruption racketeering conspiracy case. Federal agents were at his farm in Perry County Tuesday morning.