Gov. DeWine Sets Strategy for Clean Lake Erie Funding

  • a photo of Lake Erie shoreline
    Gov. Mike DeWine is considering how to pay for initiatives that would continue to clean up Lake Erie after the next two years. Pictured here is the Sandusky Lake Erie shoreline.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Now that the budget is signed, Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s already thinking about how to pay for water quality in Lake Erie after that two-year budget cycle ends.

DeWine wanted to front-load funding for clean Lake Erie initiatives by creating the H2Ohio Fund and putting $900 million in for the next decade.

Instead, lawmakers put $172 million in for the next two years. DeWine said he wants to take any surplus funds, which have been going to the state’s rainy day fund, and put those funds towards Lake Erie.

“Which enables us to have that money in the future and so it’s really like having money in the bank in that sense where we would not have to spend that in the third or fourth year if we already have the money set aside,” he said.

DeWine said the next item on his agenda is to talk with Lake Erie experts and to map out a strategy on improving the water quality.

State budget
Lake Erie
H2Ohio
Gov. DeWine
Water quality
water pollution

