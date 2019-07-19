Gov. DeWine Is Ready to Sign Nuclear Plant Bailout Bill

The proposed law that creates subsidies for nuclear, coal, and solar energy and ultimately changes everyone’s electric bills is stuck in limbo for two weeks.

House Speaker Larry Householder said his chamber was one vote short of passing it this week, but Gov. Mike DeWine said he’s ready to sign the bill.

DeWine: keeping nuclear jobs a priority

Ratepayers would see an 85-cent charge on their monthly electric bills, generating $150 million to bail out the state’s two nuclear plants. They’re offsetting a rate hike by cutting pro-green energy policies, which opponents say would hurt the advanced energy industry.

DeWine has said his energy priority is to keep large, carbon-free energy generators open.

“Our goal all along has been to save the nuclear plants to save the jobs, but my standard is to keep the cost of energy down to keep the cost of utilities down for the ratepayers.”

FirstEnergy Solutions said it needed the bill to pass quickly, or it would move to close those two nuclear plants.