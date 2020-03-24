Gov. DeWine Orders Restrictions on Daycares During Coronavirus Pandemic

By Andy Chow 46 minutes ago
  • a photo of Gov. Mike DeWine
    Among the orders Gov. Mike DeWine has signed, is one that will close child care centers at the end of the day Wednesday. Beginning Thursday only providers with a temporary license will be allowed to provide care to the children of essential workers.
    OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR

The state is closing most daycares in an attempt to slow the spread of coronavirus and implement the stay at home order. However, special pandemic daycare centers will continue to operate, but spots are limited.

Child care facilities around the state must apply for temporary pandemic licenses in order to stay open beyond Wednesday. The state has ordered all centers that do not have the temporary license to close by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Beginning Thursday, only licensed or certified pandemic child care programs can provide child care.

Gov. Mike DeWine says the temporary licenses are limited, and those centers can only keep a maximum of six children to a room.

"We are prioritizing these slots," he said. "This is a time of national and state emergency. We must reserve these slots for people who are directly involved in health care or first responders."

Other workers eligible for pandemic child care include pharmacy staff, law enforcement, firefighters, and other human services positions.

Summit County says it has about 60 licenses available for pandemic child care centers. Those who want to apply for a temporary license have to fill out a form with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

The state is updating frequently the list of providers.

Related Content

Ohio Preparing For Possible Day Care Center Closures

By Taylor Haggerty Mar 18, 2020

Day care centers in Ohio continue to operate through the coronavirus pandemic, but the state’s Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) is taking initial steps to create a backup plan for if those centers must close.

DeWine Orders Cuts In State Spending In Advance Of Hit From Coronavirus

By & 3 hours ago

The number of deaths from COVID-19 doubled from yesterday - going from three deaths announced Sunday to six today. And Gov. Mike DeWine has issued several orders to state government as it fights coronavirus, saying that he expects state revenues to go to go down dramatically.

Essential Business: Ohio Banks Are Still Open

By 4 hours ago
Mark Arehart / WKSU

To help contain the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home order will last for at least a couple of weeks. But Ohioans can still leave the house to take care of essentials like getting food, medicine or exercise. They can also head to the bank.

DeWine Issues "Stay At Home" Order, Exempting Essential Businesses

By & Mar 22, 2020
OFFICE OF GOV. MIKE DEWINE

While saying it's an "absolutely crucial time", Gov. Mike DeWine said he's issuing an order for all Ohioans to stay at home starting at 11:59pm Monday - what's being called a "shelter in place" order in other states.DeWine said the order includes three parts: