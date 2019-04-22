Gov. DeWine Advocates for Nuclear Energy

By 50 seconds ago
  • photo of Mike DeWine
    Gov. Mike DeWine talks with Smokey the Bear and others on Earth Day 2019.
    JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio lawmakers are debating a plan that would bail out the state’s two aging nuclear energy plants by charging customers more. Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t weighing in on that proposal, but he said nuclear energy needs to be a part of Ohio’s short-term energy landscape.

FirstEnergy Solutions has filed for bankruptcy, saying it needs state lawmakers to step in and pass a bailout of its nuclear power plants. DeWine said those two facilities are needed. 

“You cannot dramatically reduce carbon or keep those numbers down without using nuclear. I’m all for wind and solar. Those are going to continue to move forward, I believe, but you cannot hit the number without using nuclear. So nuclear is an important part of this," he said.

DeWine won’t comment on the specifics of the plan being pushed by Republican House Speaker Larry Householder, which would also wipe out the current requirements for utilities to get power from alternative energy. Many environmentalists do not consider nuclear a form of “green energy.” 

Tags: 
nuclear energy
First Energy Solutions
First Energy Solution bankruptcy
Gov. Mike DeWine

Related Content

FirstEnergy Solutions Testifies in Support of Energy Policy Overhaul That Could Save Nuclear Plants

By Apr 17, 2019
photo of Dave Griffing
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio House is holding hearings on a bill that would revamp the way renewable and nuclear energy is incentivized in the state. A committee heard from FirstEnergy Solutions, the owners of Ohio’s two nuclear plants, which said this bill brings parity to energy policy. 

The energy bill would give out what’s being call “clean air” credits to energy generators who don’t produce carbon emissions. It would also do away with the green energy standards that require utilities to invest in alternative sources.

FirstEnergy Solutions Prepares New Bankruptcy Case

By Apr 8, 2019
photo of power plant
FirstEnergy

The company that runs two coal and two nuclear plants in Ohio is working on a new bankruptcy proposal after a federal judge denied their initial filing. There’s a broad range of opponents in the case, including environmental groups who fear the energy generator’s parent company is trying to shirk its responsibility. 

FirstEnergy Solutions is filing for bankruptcy in a restructuring plan that would officially separate the company from FirstEnergy Corp., the energy distributor.