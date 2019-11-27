Gov. DeWine Accelerates Simulated Driving in Ohio

By Nov 27, 2019
  • Gov. Mike DeWine announces the simulated driving program
    Gov. Mike DeWine hopes a new program will help train young drivers without putting them in harm's way.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. Mike DeWine said part of the state's effort to keep young people safe must involve improving teenage driving. Ohio is rolling out a new program that can give new drivers more practical training before they even get behind the wheel. 

DeWine said fatal car crashes are among the leading causes of death among teenagers and young adults. Last year, more than 135 drivers between 16 and 25 years old were killed in a crash, with more than 17,000 injured.

Gov. Mike DeWine watches a teenager practice driving through the virtual assessment.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

DeWine said the plan to put 400 virtual driving assessment systems -- one in every driving exam location in the state -- is one way to cut down on deadly crashes.

He says the next step is to encourage more driving schools to use the assessment as well. The system will be a "diagnostic tool that can assist [the schools] in making better drivers."

The virtual system tracks issues the new driver has so they can address it before actually hitting the road.

Tags: 
Mike DeWine
virtual driving
Simulated driving
Ohio Department of Transportation
Drivers licenses

Gov. DeWine Establishes Panel to Combat Distracted Driving

By Apr 25, 2019
photo of Mike DeWine
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Department of Transportation says there were nearly 80,000 distracted driving crashes in the state in the last five years, killing at least 268 people and injuring more than 3,000. Gov. Mike DeWine is fighting back with a panel to make some policy recommendations based on a new report.

A Hands-On Demo of the Dangers of Texting While Driving

By Jan 6, 2016
photo of driving simulator
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state is using an interactive exhibit to show people, first-hand, the dangers of texting while driving. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

 

The sounds of a distracted driving simulation fill the halls of the Ohio Statehouse. “Look out, you’re gonna get me killed.”

Driver's Licenses Would Be Valid for Twice As Long Under Legislator's Proposal

By Oct 22, 2019
a photo of an Ohio Driver's License
/ OHIO DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

There’s a bill in the Ohio Legislature that its sponsor says will ensure you spend less time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

State Rep. Derek Merrin’s (R-Monclova Township) bill would allow you to purchase a driver’s license that lasts for 8 years.

“Well the real benefit here is we are trying to save Ohioans time. No one likes to go to the BMV to get their license renewed. Many times, we have long lines. And if you put many people on the eight-year cycle, it would significantly cut down the lines at the BMV.”