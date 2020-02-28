Goodyear Gets a Foot in the Door of Shoe Industry

Goodyear is putting its rubber on the road in a different way--with tennis shoes. The Akron-based tiremaker has teamed up with Skechers to create a tennis shoe with sustainable high-performance soles. The outsole is built using a soybean oil-based polymer.

The shoe features increased grip, durability, and stability. The Goodyear Performance Outsole was launched initially on three running shoes from the Skechers GOrun collection. It's now available on a wider assortment of running and walking sneakers and will expand through 2020 to athletic lifestyle, trail, and work footwear categories for men and women, as well as kids’ styles.

Goodyear's licensed products director Christian Jurado says the tiremaker is always look to innovate. "We're using that same ingenuity to enable consumers to wear high-performance shoes.”

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company also uses soybean oil technology in some of its tires. For information on how soybeans are being used to explore sustainable innovation, click here.