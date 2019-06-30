Gas Tax Increases Monday

The new statewide gas tax goes into effect Monday.

The tax on a gallon of unleaded gas goes up 10.5 cents. The diesel fuel tax will increase by 19 cents per gallon. Gov. Mike DeWine had pushed for a larger hike, but was pleased with the compromise. 

“Our roads are obviously essential to highway safety, public safety, the condition of them and they are certainly an essential part of our economy.”

The tax hike is expected to bring in an extra $865 million dollars a year to fund infrastructure maintenance and improvements projects. The governor said increasing the tax was a matter of safety.  

