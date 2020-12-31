Gas Prices Rise During the Holiday Season

Ohioans are paying more to drive to holiday gatherings this year. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports gas prices are up when compared with this time last year.

Gas prices typically surge around the holidays, but this year they're higher than in the past.

The Managing Director of Public and Legislative Affairs for AAA East Central Herman Jenkins, says Ohioans are paying more for a tank of gas.

“We are probably about twenty to thirty cents more than last year this time.”

And Ohio is paying a few cents more than the national average of $2.58. Jenkins says the gas prices are highest in South-Central Ohio.

“The gasoline stock is up in the region and that’s usually an indicator that the prices will level off or go down.”

He says supply and demand, as well as changes in relations with Saudi Arabia, are likely factors for the increase. Jenkins says there is a good stock of gasoline in the region so gas prices will likely go down in the first part of 2020.