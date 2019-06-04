Funding for Third Frontier Program in Jeopardy

By 55 minutes ago
  • photo of the audience
    The audience at last summer’s Third Frontier Commission event where a dozen finalists were each awarded $200,000 in the Opioid Technology Challenge, which sought high-tech ideas for fighting the opioid crisis.
    KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The fund that the state has used to offer more than a billion dollars for high tech research and development projects since voters approved it in 2005 is running out of money. And there are no announced plans to shore up the Third Frontier program. 

Economic development organizations and business groups are advocating for the Third Frontier, which only has about $180 million left from its last bond issue. Alesha Washington at the Greater Cleveland Partnership says it’s time to look at it.

“Because the last administration did not prioritize it is something to potentially think about reauthorizing.”

Washington said the DeWine administration can always change the name.

“But I think the intent of that type of investment and building the innovative economy that fills in the gaps and where we missed out in the first year of this needs to be a focus.”

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the Third Frontier may not be able to sustain itself for much longer, but as head of the newly created InnovateOhio office, he hasn’t indicated what might replace it if it closes down.

Tags: 
Ohio Third Frontier
Mike DeWine
Jon Husted
Greater Cleveland Partnership
research funding
InnovateOhio

Related Content

Greater Cleveland Partnership CEO Outlines Upcoming Plans

By Matt Richmond Jun 11, 2017
photo of Greater Cleveland Partnership logo
GREATER CLEVELAND PARTNERSHIP

At the Greater Cleveland Partnership’s annual meeting this week, the regional chamber of commerce outlined its goals for the next few years. The focus will be on the workforce and on development outside downtown.

Greater Cleveland Partnership CEO Joe Roman says his organization has been focused on real estate and the city’s public schools.

“The last five-to-seven years has probably seen as much improvement in many of those areas as the city has probably seen in the last three or four generations,” he said.

Greater Cleveland Partneship Urges Gov. Kasich to Pass a Bill to Protect Lake Erie, Other Waterways

By Mitch Felan Jul 6, 2017
Dredging at the Port of Cleveland
PORT OF CLEVELAND

The Greater Cleveland Partnership is urging Governor John Kasich to sign a water quality bill sent to him last week.