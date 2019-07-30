Front License Plates Still Up for Debate at Statehouse

A pair of Republican senators want to keep requiring Ohio vehicles to have front license plates. A new provision that drops that requirement goes into effect next year.

State Sen. Joe Uecker (R-Miami Township) said law enforcement can use cameras in places such as gas stations, intersections, and school buses to catch criminals. But Uecker said, being able to see a front license plays a crucial role.

“For all the school bus violators. The children that are at risk. For the amber alerts, the silver alerts, why would we want to diminish the capability that Ohio has,” Uecker said.

Uecker and State Sen. Jay Hottinger (R-Newark) have introduced legislation to reinstate the front plate requirement.

Lawmakers dropped the requirement in the this year’s transportation budget. Critics say drilling holes to attach a front license plate can ruin the look and devalue a vehicle. Uecker believes holding a separate vote on this issue might bring a different result.