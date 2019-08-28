Freshmen Legislators Tour Northeast Ohio Districts to See What's Working

By 3 minutes ago
  • A photo of state legislators
    State legislators who visited Kent State included from left, Randi Clites (D-Ravenna), Susan Manchester (R-Lakeview), Bride Sweeney (D-Cleveland), Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington), Joe Miller (D-Amherst), and Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson).
    ANGIE PHIFER / OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

A bipartisan group of state legislators stopped at Kent State University as they toured two northeast Ohio legislative districts. Representatives Randi Clites (D-Ravenna) and Casey Weinstein (D-Hudson) hosted the tour for freshmen lawmakers.

They started with an economic development roundtable in Hudson. Weinstein says it was a productive discussion about how to strengthen northeast Ohio’s economy. The daylong tour ended at HopTree, a Hudson craft brewery. 

“Which is this amazing growing industry sort of an organic thing that’s come up that has been creating jobs and just been a great contributor to the fabric of the community.”

Democrats Weinstein and Clites welcomed Republican lawmaker Susan Manchester of Lakeview for the tour. Democrats Joe Miller of Amherst, Allison Russo of Upper Arlington, and Bride Rose Sweeney of Cleveland also participated.  

Besides Kent State and HopTree Brewing, the tour visited The Davey Tree Expert Company in Kent and the IKORCC (Indiana Kentucky Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters) Union Training Facility.

Tags: 
Randi Clites
Casey Weinstein
State legislators
Joe Miller
Bride Rose Sweeney
Susan Manchester
Allison Russo

Related Content

Missed Opportunities and Other Observations About Ohio's Midterm Results

By Nov 7, 2018
SARAH TAYLOR / WKSU

While national election results indicate there remains division in America, Ohio appears to be a different story. One party took all five statewide executive offices and remains in control of both the State House and the State Senate.

Professor Dave Cohen, assistant director of the Bliss Institute of Applied Politics at the University of Akron says Democratic party officials are likely "in a state of shock over the fact that they were not even able to capture one statewide race." 