Freedom Trail Faces Crossings in Downtown Akron

  • aphoto of the Freedom Trail
    Freedom Trail begins in Kent and follows a path into downtown Akron.
    SUMMIT METRO PARKS

A property dispute is forcing Summit Metroparks to rethink the path of the Freedom Trail through downtown Akron. The park system had planned to locate a portion of the trail near CSX railroad tracks at East Market Street and College Avenue. It thought the land was owned by a public transit agency. Before the final construction began, CSX claimed the land was owned by them and for safety reasons, it will not allow a trail near the tracks.

Stephanie Walton, a spokesperson for the Summit Metroparks, said they've considered an alternative route for the path which could include a tunnel underneath East Market Street.

“Completion of the Freedom Trail remains one of the park district’s top priorities and it’s one that we are actively working on. Unfortunately, we have run into an unforeseen property dispute with CSX that has stalled the completion of the final leg of phase three, but we are working really hard to find a solution.”

The Freedom Trail is a 7.6 mile hike and bike trail that starts in Kent. The path has just a mile left to be built.

