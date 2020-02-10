Frank LaRose Warns Against Spreading Election Misinformation

The state’s chief elections officer is criticizing President Trump and other key figures for sharing rumors and false information related to voting, recently about the Iowa caucuses but going all the way back to the 2016 election. This comes as Ohioans prepare to start early voting in two weeks for the presidential primary in March.

Election conspiracies

Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said posting conspiracy theories about voting that cast doubt on the fairness and accuracy of U.S. elections shouldn’t be tolerated – no matter where it comes from.

“It is irresponsible to fearmonger about elections administration. Doesn’t matter who you are. And certainly, if you have the largest megaphone in the world, you should think very carefully before you say something that would cause people to lose faith in elections.”

LaRose urges people using social media to think before they share, because posting can be viewed as validating information for friends.

Height of irresponsibility

“When that is done for partisan political gain, it is the height of irresponsibility. And we all should think before we do something like that and we shouldn’t do something like that.”