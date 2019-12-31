Four Ohio Cities Rank Poorly in Providing Opportunities for African-American Youth

A new study shows young people of color in Ohio have fewer opportunities for economic advancement. The national study done by the Institute for Child, Youth, and Family Policy at Brandeis University measures the opportunity index in 100 of the United States largest metro areas.

It considers poverty rates, education, and health as three of its major factors. Ohio has four cities that are in the bottom ten spots on that list. Brandeis University professor Dolores Acevedo-Garcia said Ohio has significant inequities.

Residential segregation

“This is a pattern that we found in Ohio in general, in other areas of Ohio as well, not only Youngstown. That has to do, we think and we have seen in other work that we have done with very high levels of residential segregation in Ohio.”

Cleveland, Dayton, Toledo, and Youngstown all landed in the bottom ten. Acevedo-Garcia said the full study will be released at the end of January.