Four Boys & Girls Clubs in Northeast Ohio Form the Largest Merger in the Country

By 38 minutes ago
  • photo of children
    The new Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio is expected to serve more children than the four clubs did individually, according to Interim President and CEO Ron Soeder.
    Ken Wood / Boys and Girls Clubs of Cleveland

Four Boys & Girls Clubs in Northeast Ohio joined in one of the largest mergers of its kind in the country. The new Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio will include Cleveland and Akron, as well as Lorain and Erie counties.

Ron Soeder, the interim president and CEO of the new organization, said it provides more resources to serve at-risk youth and creates more opportunities for community involvement.

“Across four counties, being able to unify our messages, will enable more people to get involved, whether it’s as a donor, volunteer, or as a staff person. And, certainly, we believe that we’ll have more opportunities to serve kids more effectively,” Soeder said.

The clubs, which have a total budget of $11 million, operate a combined 36 sites and serve nearly 8,500 kids.

Tags: 
Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio
Boys and Girls Club of Cleveland
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Western Reserve
Boys & Girls Clubs of Lorain County
Boys & Girls Club of Erie

Related Content

Money may matter more than age when it comes to teen drivers

By Erika Beras Jan 17, 2019

Juan Perez has worked with teenagers at the Boys & Girls Clubs in Western Pennsylvania for years. Now 44, he remembers being a teenager and waiting to drive.

“When I was a kid, you got your license the day you could," he said. "It was a rite of passage, once you got to a certain age.”

But for today's teenagers, Perez said driving isn't a big priority, thanks in part to social media. 

“A lot of their world they're exploring right from their bed. You know, right from their fingertips, on their phone, on a laptop, on a tablet,” he said.

Shuffle: Rubber City Jazz Festival Celebrates Akron's Jazz Revival

By Aug 24, 2017
Lock 4 jazz mural

Akron is celebrating its jazz roots this weekend with a second annual Rubber City Jazz Festival. For this week’s Shuffle, WKSU’s Amanda Rabinowitz looks at Akron’s revitalized jazz scene, spearheaded by a local musician. 