Foundation Aims to Create District to Protect Yellow Creek Watershed

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Cuyahoga River
    Yellow Creek is one of the main clean-water tributaries of the Cuyahoga River.
    JEFF ST. CLAIR / WKSU

A local group focused on protecting the Yellow Creek watershed could soon see creation of a conservancy district to restore the Cuyahoga River tributary.

The Yellow Creek watershed in Summit and Medina counties has been over-stressed by development, leading to flooding and erosion. After flooding in 2014 led to the collapse of roadways and damaged homes in Bath, Akron and Cuyahoga Falls, Brenda McShaffrey took action.

The Bath resident launched a committee, which by the following year became the Yellow Creek Foundation. In 2017, the foundation petitioned Summit County Common Pleas court to create a district that would protect and restore a 32-square mile area around Yellow Creek.

“Taxpayer dollars were being used for Band-Aid projects like base stabilization and bridge washout and it just wasn’t a good use of our money for the two-county watershed," McShaffrey said. "We spoke to hundreds of experts throughout the state and they all said that the smart solution is a conservancy district for the Yellow Creek Watershed since it’s a regional solution to a regional problem.” 

According to McShaffrey, the group has met all the requirements of the court and a hearing is set for this summer.

Beginning April 29, the Yellow Creek Foundation’s 2nd annual “Pest to Pesto” event will be at D’Agnese’s Trattoria and Café. The restaurant will feature dishes with garlic mustard, an invasive but edible plant.  Proceeds will go to the foundation.

The group’s annual fundraiser “Creek Concert” is set for Saturday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at Musica in downtown Akron,  featuring the band Low-T, a silent auction and a raffle.

Tags: 
Yellow Creek Foundation
Cuyahoga River

