'Fossil Hunters' Exhibit Explores Ethiopian Dig Expedition

A new exhibit at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History transport visitors to the deserts of Ethopia.

"Fossil Hunters" provides insight into the process of an archaeological dig site with hands-on experience, photography and rare artifacts.

Yohannes Haile-Selassie, curator of physical anthropology at the museum, says he thinks the exhibit will give people an appreciation of the work that goes into new discoveries.

Haile-Selassie's immersive experience

“It literally takes you to the field, like, 9,000 miles away from here, instantly. So, it makes you feel like you’re there without moving anywhere from the comfort of your own house. I think, this is probably the first time that people are gonna feel like they’re doing the work themselves,” Haile-Selassie said.

He calls it supplemental to the museum’s exhibit on "Lucy," one of mankind’s oldest-known ancestors. The museum's former curator led her discovey in the 1970s.

Fossil Hunters opens June 1 and runs until the end of October.