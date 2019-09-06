Former Vindicator Staff Join Digital Newsroom Pilot Project

  • a photo of a Vindicator newspaper box
    The Vindicator published its last edition on August 31, 2019.
    JEFF ST.CLAIR / WKSU

A digital news project in Youngstown says it won’t be chasing day-to-day stories. Editor Mark Sweetwood, formerly of The Vindicator, will lead the Mahoning Matters newsroom, staffed by two former Vindicator reporters.

Sweetwood says they will focus on topics people in the Youngstown region care about.

“There is an appetite for that kind of in-depth reporting along with all the stuff – because we’re going to cover the quirkiness of every corner of Mahoning Valley; the foodies out there, the trends, the places that are opening. We’re not going to be kind of this boring, dull sermon on journalism, but we’re going to be watchdogs. We’re going to find those stories that are robust and tell the story of what matters to Mahoning County.”

Mahoning Matters is the first of three digital newsrooms Google and McClatchy are piloting around the country with the Compass Experiment.

The Compass Experiment is being led by Kent State Journalism graduate Mandy Jenkins.

