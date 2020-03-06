Former Governor Joins Effort to Repeal Death Penalty

  • photo of ted strickland
    Former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland
Seventeen people were executed during former Governor Ted Strickland’s four years in office. Now he is officially joining the effort to repeal capital punishment. 

Strickland said he is glad that he put the death sentence aside for death row inmate Jeffrey Hill who Strickland continues to believe could be innocent. And he says Hill is likely not the only innocent man on death row.

“And it’s that reason, more than any other, I think we should eliminate the death penalty and I regret the fact that I hadn’t taken that position when I became governor.”

He and State Sens. Peggy Lehner (R-Kettering) and Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson) are all backing a bill from State Sen. Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) to replace the death penalty with life without parole. It’s a bill she’s introduced four times since 2011 but it has never gone anywhere. Gov. Mike DeWine has delayed all executions since taking office last year, saying he won’t put access to medications for state programs at risk just to acquire lethal injection drugs.

Related Content

Ohio's Death Penalty Law Author Doesn't Expect There Will Be Another Execution

By Jan 11, 2020
a photo of a correctional facility in southern Ohio
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

There hasn’t been a killer put to death in Ohio in 18 months. And the state’s last execution has likely taken place, according to the architect of Ohio’s 1981 death penalty law. But prosecutors said killing off capital punishment entirely would be a mistake.

Householder Says Ohio Death Penalty May Be Unenforceable

By Dec 19, 2019
a photo of Larry Householder speaking to reporters
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The leader of the Ohio House says lawmakers are in a quandary when it comes to the death penalty.

Ohio’s lethal injection method has been put on hold by courts. And Gov. Mike DeWine delayed all executions in 2019, saying it’s difficult for the state to get the drugs to carry it out. Speaker Larry Householder says there have been discussions, but he doesn’t see the state bringing back another method of execution like hanging, firing squad or the electric chair. 

Conservative Group Targets Ohio for Death Penalty Repeal

By Feb 18, 2020
photo of Death penalty bed
/ STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A national group of conservatives that opposes capital punishment has made Ohio the 14th state for its campaign to repeal the death penalty. The group says the time is right to come to Ohio, which has been one of the leading states for executions.