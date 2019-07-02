Follow the Law for Legal Fireworks This Fourth of July

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of big boom fireworks
    Ohio has some confusing laws when it comes to fireworks.
    SHUTTERSTOCK

Ohio’s laws on fireworks can be confusing. You can legally buy products in Ohio that you cannot legally use here. Lawmakers have debated bills to change that, but so far they haven’t made it through the full legislative process.

You can buy the big boom fireworks in Ohio, but you cannot detonate them here. They have to leave the state within 48 hours after they are purchased. But you no longer have to fill out a form promising to take them out of Ohio.

Brian Bohnert is with the Ohio Fire Marshall’s office.

“The only items that can legally be purchased by the public and used in Ohio are what is called the trick and novelty fireworks – so anything that smokes, snaps, snakes or sparkles,” he said.

Bohnert says if you want to see the big booms, attend a public fireworks display.

Tags: 
American Fireworks
fireworks
Ohio Fire Marshall
Regulations

Related Content

Ohio Lawmakers Push for More Changes to Rules on Home Fireworks

By Jul 4, 2018
Photo of fireworks for sale
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

This Independence Day, many fireworks retailers in Ohio have abandoned the form that buyers had been required to sign saying they’d take their purchases out of state to set them off. The sponsor of a bipartisan fireworks bill hopes for a lot of changes by next year.

Ohio House Votes to Get Rid of 'Wink-Wink' Fireworks Restrictions

By Oct 12, 2017
photo of American Fireworks
AMERICAN FIREWORKS

For decades, customers at fireworks stores in Ohio have had to sign forms promising they will leave the state before setting them off. Now the Ohio House has passed a bill that would loosen state regulations on fireworks sales. 

The bill would allow retail sales of consumer grade fireworks beginning in 2020. Republican Rep. Bill Seitz says passage of this bill would make Ohio the 45th state to both allow sale and use, something he suggests is already happening anyway.

Ohio State Rep. Bill Seitz Sees Strong Bi-Partisan Support For Firerworks Bill This Fall

By Jul 9, 2017
photo of American Fireworks
AMERICAN FIREWORKS

An Ohio House bill with bi-partisan support could make igniting some fireworks at home legal by the year 2020, and lift the moratorium on licenses for manufacturers.

Since the summer of 2001, Ohio has had a moratorium on new licenses to make or wholesale fireworks. Cincinnati-area Republican Rep. Bill Seitz wants the moratorium lifted, saying it’s insulated the existing fireworks companies in the state.