Follow the Law for Legal Fireworks This Fourth of July

Ohio’s laws on fireworks can be confusing. You can legally buy products in Ohio that you cannot legally use here. Lawmakers have debated bills to change that, but so far they haven’t made it through the full legislative process.

You can buy the big boom fireworks in Ohio, but you cannot detonate them here. They have to leave the state within 48 hours after they are purchased. But you no longer have to fill out a form promising to take them out of Ohio.

Brian Bohnert is with the Ohio Fire Marshall’s office.

The lowdown on legal fireworks

“The only items that can legally be purchased by the public and used in Ohio are what is called the trick and novelty fireworks – so anything that smokes, snaps, snakes or sparkles,” he said.

Bohnert says if you want to see the big booms, attend a public fireworks display.