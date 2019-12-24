Flu Now Widespread, Ohio Health Department Says

The Ohio Department of Health’s Melanie Amato says the flu season ramped up early this year. More than 400 Ohioans have been hospitalized so far.

“We have moved into widespread, meaning there is flu in every corner of the state at this time,” Amato said.

She says the flu will likely spread more easily during the holidays when people gather together to celebrate. The most prevalent strains this year are Influenza B and the H1N1 virus. Both are in the current flu shot, which needs about two weeks to take effect.