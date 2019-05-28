'Float the River' Draws Hundreds to Tube the Cuyahoga River

By 1 hour ago
  • poeple floating the river in in rubber tubes
    The river enthusiasts float in single-person tubes along with the current for about two hours, from Munroe Falls to Cuyahoga Falls.
    JENNIFER CONN / WKSU

The removal of dams along the Cuyahoga River has had benefits apart from improving water quality. Now, water recreation is providing new business opportunities from Kent to Cuyahoga Falls.

Over Memorial Day weekend, hundreds of brightly colored inflatable tubes joined kayakers and canoers on the river. The tubers were customers of Float the River, the area’s newest form of water recreation, launched by local entrepreneurs T.J. Mack and Savannah Snyder.

More than 600 people from Northeast Ohio and neighboring states rode the Cuyahoga in tubes over two days, the couple reported. 

The river enthusiasts float in single-person tubes along with the current for about two hours, from Munroe Falls to Cuyahoga Falls.

“A lot of young people are more outdoorsy than previous generations and maybe more environmentally conscious,” Mack said. “I think that us getting people out here using the river is going to create more environmental stewards, get more stewards for the river and get more people using it and more people loving it. I think that’ll help a lot because there’s still a lot of work to do down river.”

Akron resident Lexie Killinger floated the river with several friends.

“It was so much fun,” she said. “They tied all of us together and then we floated down and sometimes you have to pull your butt up a little bit and paddle a little bit to get out of the sticks, but it was really fun. We’ll definitely come back.”

The trip is 1.5 miles, which takes about two hours. Shuttles run from the launch point at Munroe Falls to the pick-up site in Cuyahoga Falls. To help boost the local economy, boaters can show their wristbands at partnering businesses near the river to receive discounts.

Float the River runs 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekends through Labor Day. Reserve times online. Walkups are also welcome.

Tags: 
Cuyahoga River
Cuyahoga Falls
Munroe Falls

Related Content

The Cuyahoga River's Most Dangerous Dam Will Soon be Coming Down

By 3 minutes ago
A photo of Brecksville Dam
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Editor's Note: This story was originally published on May 2, 2019.

One of the last remaining dams on the Cuyahoga River will soon be coming down.

The Brecksville dam was built in 1952 to divert water to operations of what is now Charter Steel in Cleveland.

Elaine Marsh, president of the Friends of the Crooked River, announced this week that Kokosing Industrial has been hired to remove the dam.

Cuyahoga River Day Brings Kayakers, Historians, Clean-Up Crews Together in Northeast Ohio

By May 19, 2019
photo of Tinkers Creek cleanup
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

The 30th annual River Day took place today with activities ranging from kayaking to history walks to removal of invasive species.

At Tinkers Creek in Warrensville Heights, about a dozen people collected close to 20 bags of trash, including numerous basketballs and old tires.

The creek is a tributary of the Cuyahoga River and the clean-up there was organized by Jacki Zevenbergen. She’s with the Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District, and says that she’s focused on educating people to continue the river’s improvement.

Officials Seek Public Input During Gorge Dam Removal

By Apr 10, 2019
SUMMIT METROPARKS

While the design phase moves forward on the removal of the Gorge Dam on the Cuyahoga River, efforts are also underway to ensure residents have their questions answered.

At this week’s public meeting announcing the timeline for the removal of the dam, most people were pleased because the dam is a barrier to a healthier Cuyahoga River.