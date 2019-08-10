Flags of Honor Remember Ohioans Killed in Afghanistan, Iraq

By 1 hour ago
  • photo of Gino Zimmer
    Gino Zimmer is founder of the Ohio Flags of Honor Memorial, in memory of his son, U.S. Army Specialist Nicholaus Zimmer, who was killed in Iraq. The memorial is in Richfield through Sunday at 2 p.m., and will stop in North Olmsted later this month.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

A travelling memorial to Ohioans killed in the War On Terror will be in North Olmsted after stopping in Richfield over the weekend.

The Ohio Flags of Honor Memorial includes more than 300 American flags, each with the name of an Ohio servicemember killed in Iraq or Afghanistan engraved on the flagpole. An additional 600 flags were purchased by supporters of the project, and they’re lined up in diagonal rows, six feet apart, so visitors can walk through and reflect.

The memorial is run by volunteers and grew out of a display put together by Gino Zimmer of Columbus, whose son -- U.S. Army Specialist Nicholaus Zimmer -- was killed in Iraq.

"It's the best-kept secret in Ohio. You hear the Vietnam Wall and you have thousands of people who attend. You hear Ohio Flags of Honor, and you've got hundreds. So, we've got some people trying to help us get national attention. Which would maybe help other states do this."

Along with a stop in North Olmsted later this month, the Ohio Flags of Honor Memorial will be in Sheffield Lake and Clyde in September.

The closing ceremony in Richfield -- at Rt. 303 and Broadview Road -- takes place Sunday at 2 p.m. with a release of doves and rifle salute.

Tags: 
Ohio Flags of Honor Memorial
War on Terror
Northfield Veterans Memorial Park
National Veterans Memorial and Museum

Related Content

A Veterans Day Tribute to Those Who Served in World War I

By Nov 11, 2018
photo of JC Sullivan, Pat French, Frank Gambosi
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Correction: Veterans Memorial Park is in Macedonia, not Northfield as noted previously.

Veterans Memorial Park in Macedonia added its newest monument over the weekend, honoring those who served in World War I.

The Veterans Day ceremony marked exactly 100 years since the armistice that ended fighting in World War I. During the ceremony, Veterans Memorial Park officials unveiled a large, black granite monument etched with battle scenes from what was described at the time as “the war to end all wars.”

Local Vietnam Veterans Encouraged by Passage of 'Blue Water' Bill

By Jun 16, 2019
photo of Bob Papesh
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

A bill that would expand Veterans Administration benefits for about 90,000 people who served in Vietnam is being applauded by area vets.

First Veteran's Day Celebration at New National Veterans Museum in Columbus

By Nov 10, 2018
a photo of military helmets
JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The newly opened National Veterans Memorial and Museum in Columbus is open this weekend to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

Museum project manager Amy Taylor says the new $82 million, 53,000 square foot facility is unique.

“This museum is special because it tells the story of veterans from the dawn of our country, all the way through to the present. And while we certainly have branch of service museums and conflict museums, this is the one place that takes all of those stories from all of those conflicts and from peace time and tells it all in one place.”