FirstEnergy Solutions Testifies in Support of Energy Policy Overhaul That Could Save Nuclear Plants

By 36 minutes ago
  • photo of Dave Griffing
    Dave Griffing, VP of FirstEnergy Solutions, speaks to a subcommittee about the proposed new state energy policy.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio House is holding hearings on a bill that would revamp the way renewable and nuclear energy is incentivized in the state. A committee heard from FirstEnergy Solutions, the owners of Ohio’s two nuclear plants, which said this bill brings parity to energy policy. 

The energy bill would give out what’s being call “clean air” credits to energy generators who don’t produce carbon emissions. It would also do away with the green energy standards that require utilities to invest in alternative sources.

FirstEnergy Solutions VP Dave Griffing said this change will put nuclear on a level playing field with wind and solar energy.

“Who the state has chosen to incentivize not only the state but the federal government as well, where they’re getting tax credits or renewable credits for the same attribute that nuclear provides and doesn’t get compensated for," Griffing said.

The bill would cost residential ratepayers $2.50 a month. There’s a debate over whether getting rid of the green energy requirements will end up costing people more or less on their electric bills.

Tags: 
First Energy Solutions
energy policy
nuclear energy
wind energy
Solar energy

Related Content

Proposed State Energy Policy Overhaul Influenced by Utility Company

By Apr 15, 2019
photo of Larry Householder
Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau

The plan to overhaul Ohio’s energy policy would get rid of the state’s green energy standards and would likely bailout nuclear power plants. The utility company, FirstEnergy, has been strongly advocating for those two things to happen for years now.

Republican House Speaker Larry Householder has a connection to FirstEnergy. FirstEnergy donated more than $150,000 to House Republicans during the 2018 election.

Akron, Summit County Leaders Work to Save Nuclear Plants

By Mar 28, 2019
SUMMIT COUNTY EXECUTIVE'S OFFICE

Summit County officials have reached out to Ohio leaders, asking them to find a way to keep the Davis-Besse and Perry nuclear power plants open.