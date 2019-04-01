First Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Summit County is Awaiting Inspection

By Apr 1, 2019
    Adam Brezak, manager of the Cuyahoga Falls Herbology location, has worked with the company's branches in Illinois. The company is also opening a dispensary near Columbus.
The first medical marijuana dispensary in Summit County is ready to open, in a storefront near Chapel Hill Mall. Herbology -- which has more than a dozen dispensaries in Illinois, Pennsylvania and Maryland -- is awaiting state approval for its location in Cuyahoga Falls to begin supplying the drug to patients.

Julie Haas from Stow was at the Herbology open house on Saturday to get more information. She suffers from pain related to back surgeries. She says the process for opening dispensaries in Ohio has been too drawn-out.

“I think the government in Ohio [is] deliberately making it harder and harder for these places to open. I hope Ohio gets it a little bit more together.”

As of last Thursday, 13 of Ohio's 56 licensed marijuana dispensaries have received their certificates of operation. An Herbology spokeswoman says it could be several weeks before they are fully open for business and can have product on-site.

Related Content

Cannabis Company Opens in Cuyahoga County Following Central Ohio Debut

By Mar 26, 2019
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The company that opened the first medical marijuana dispensary in central Ohio earlier this week, opens a Cuyahoga County dispensary today. The opening of Terrasana Cannabis Company's dispensary in Garfield Heights will be followed by another opening next week of a location in Fremont. There are currently 12 dispensaries with certificates of operation in Ohio. As of March 24th,  they’ve sold 328 pounds of marijuana for a total of roughly $2.4 million in sales.

Terrasana opened a location in Columbus on Tuesday.  

Medical Marijuana Purchases Are Low Despite Number of Patients Registered

By Mar 7, 2019
TERI VERBICKIS / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

More than 5,400 Ohioans have purchased cannabis since sales began at dispensaries in mid-January. 

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy says 5,465 patients have purchased medical marijuana. And that’s only about 28 percent of the number of patients registered for the program. One reason why so few are buying it could be due to the fact that only nine of the 56 dispensaries approved for operation are open. Most are in Eastern or Northeastern Ohio. And product is limited because processors aren’t yet operational.

Ohio Medical Marijuana Sales Going Strong

By Feb 19, 2019
photo of medical marijuana sign
FLICKR

It’s been more than a month now since medical marijuana was available for sale in limited parts of Ohio. Nearly a million dollars’ worth of it has been sold.