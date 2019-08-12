First Attempt at Referendum on Ohio Energy Law Fails

Opponents of Ohio's new energy law are not giving up on efforts to have voters consider the legislation. Attorney General Dave Yost denied their first attempt at a ballot initiative, but the group says it will rewrite the language.

Petitioners will rewrite a referendum on the new energy law, hoping to let voters decide.

Yost identified what he described as 21 inaccuracies in the summary language that held a referendum on Ohio's new energy law, which creates subsidies for two coal plants, solar farms and gives FirstEnergy Solutions $150 million a year to keep its Perry and Davis-Besse nuclear power plants operating.

Gene Pierce with the group Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts said they will immediately start to rewrite the proposal "that addresses his concerns and get it back to him as soon as we can and continue the fight to repeal this terrible bill," Pierce said.

The group hopes to put the bailout law on the 2020 ballot.

Supporters of the new law said it saves jobs and retains nuclear power, which provides the state's largest amount of non-carbon emitting energy.