Firestone Country Club to Welcome Pro Golfers, but No Fans, for Senior Players Championship

The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship returns to Firestone Country Club later this week. It will feature 81 top PGA Tour Champions including World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els who will compete in the 2020 tournament raising money for those in need due to the coronavirus. But spectators will be missing, due to safety concerns about the spread of the virus.

Don Padgett, executive director of the Bridgestone Senior Player’s Championship says last year’s tournament generated $825,000 for local charities. He’s not sure what to expect this year.

“There’s a tremendous amount of need out there in the community right now, so we’re glad to play a part to help fill that gap where funding is needed,” Padgett said.

Padgett says funding will go toward causes such as the Akron/Canton Regional Foodbank, Akron Children’s Hospital, UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital and more.