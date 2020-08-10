Firestone Country Club to Welcome Pro Golfers, but No Fans, for Senior Players Championship

By 27 minutes ago
  • photo of Firestone Country Club
    FIRESTONE COUNTRY CLUB

The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship returns to Firestone Country Club later this week. It will feature 81 top PGA Tour Champions including World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els who will compete in the 2020 tournament raising money for those in need due to the coronavirus. But spectators will be missing, due to safety concerns about the spread of the virus.

Don Padgett, executive director of the Bridgestone Senior Player’s Championship says last year’s tournament generated $825,000 for local charities. He’s not sure what to expect this year.  

“There’s a tremendous amount of need out there in the community right now, so we’re glad to play a part to help fill that gap where funding is needed,” Padgett said.

Padgett says funding will go toward causes such as the Akron/Canton Regional Foodbank, Akron Children’s Hospital, UH Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital and more.

Tags: 
PGA Senior Players Championship
Bridgestone
Firestone Country Club

Related Content

The Bridgestone Invitational Golf Tournament is Leaving Akron

By Tim Rudell Apr 12, 2018
Tee box near Firestone CC club house
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

It's official.  After this year, the Firestone Country Club will no longer be home to the Bridgestone Invitational golf tournament.  The Commissioner of the PGA was in Akron Thursday to announce that starting in the summer of 2019 Akron will host the

Firestone Country Club's Latest Golf Tournament Draws Enthusiastic, but Smaller Crowds

By Jul 15, 2019
photo of Steve Hogan and Tom Burns
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Akron's first Bridgestone Senior Players Championship golf tournament wrapped up Sunday. But its economic impact remains to be seen.

The seniors event replaces the Bridgestone Invitational, which was moved to Memphis and renamed last year after Bridgestone declined to renew its sponsorship.