Federal Grant to Fund Housing Assistance in Summit County

By 1 minute ago
  • A streetview of the Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority
    The Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority headquarters.
    GOOGLE EARTH

The Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority says more than 20,000 families are waiting for housing assistance. A federal grant will allow it to help some of those most in need.

The Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority (AMHA) is calling the project the Mainstream Voucher Program.

AMHA has about 4,000 families with disabilities who could benefit from the program. But the half million dollar grant from the Department of Housing and Urban Development will only fund help for 80 families.

AMHA Executive Director Brian Gage says it’s a start. "We’re hoping that that will grow over time, that more funds will become available for the program and that we can apply to expand the program even further."

Gage says that some of these families may already be homeless and that the program will make a big difference for them.

In the coming weeks, AMHA will be reaching out to families who may be eligible.

Tags: 
Akron housing
Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority
Brian Gage
housing
disability assistance

Related Content

Housing Authority Partners to Offer Free Internet Access

By Gershon Harrell Feb 27, 2019
a photo of computer on a table
BART EVERSON / FLICKR/CREATIVE COMMONS

Akron students who live in subsidized housing will be able to access the internet when they're at home under a new initiative.  

The Akron Metropolitan Housing Authority has partnered with Sprint to offer WiFi to residents. 

Sprint will provide 235 hotspots for AMHA, according to community relations manager Joan Davidson. She said they will specifically target public school children of all ages who have access to Chromebooks.

Kasich Signs Executive Order on Technology for Disabled Ohioans

By May 26, 2018
photo of Patti Ruble
OHIOCHANNEL.ORG

Gov. John Kasich has signed an executive order that will emphasize the use of technology to assist disabled Ohioans when the state evaluates their needs.

There’s a lot of technology on the market these days that can help disabled Ohioans. Little robots help teach autistic kids to read social cues. Call buttons, monitors and speakers can turn on lights and alert caregivers. And smart wheelchairs with safety sensors can keep people such as Columbus resident Patti Ruble safe.

“This has given me freedom, independence. I can keep on doing my thing with my life,” she said.

Volunteers Lend a Hand on Fixing up North Hill Homes

By Apr 30, 2017
photo of Deidre Stone-Jackson, Ma Rein
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

Hundreds of volunteers converged on Akron’s North Hill neighborhood over the weekend to work on houses as part of National Rebuilding Month.

The effort was part of the national Rebuilding Together initiative to provide low-income homeowners with major repairs, free of charge.

Jeff Tucker -- who owns his own construction firm and was helping out on Saturday – says many homeowners in North Hill run into challenges with upkeep because they are veterans or elderly, and their homes are often close to a hundred years old.