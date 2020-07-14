Federal Defense Spending Bill to Benefit Manufacturing in Northeast Ohio

The Youngstown Air Reserve Station and additive manufacturing programs in Northeast Ohio are expected to benefit from a $270 million defense spending bill approved Tuesday by a House of Representatives subcommittee.

Congressman Tim Ryan, a member of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, said the Fiscal Year 2021 defense spending bill includes significant investment in Northeast Ohio.

He said the bill also aims to keep manufacturing jobs in the U.S.

Congressman Tim Ryan discusses the Buy America provision included in the Fiscal Year 2021 Defense Spending Bill.

“We were able to get some very strong language in this bill around Buy American provisions, to where if the Pentagon and the Department of Defense look to waive any kind of the Buy American provisions, they’ve got to report that back to Congress,” Ryan said.

Here are some of the highlights of the Fiscal Year 2021 Defense Spending Bill: