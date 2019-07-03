Federal Court Blocks Ohio's Heartbeat Bill

  • photo of Heartbeat Bill protestors
    Protesters in Columbus demonstrate.
    JO INGLES / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

A federal court has blocked a highly controversial abortion ban from taking effect. The so called “Heartbeat Bill” law was set to take effect next week.

The law would have prevented doctors from performing abortions at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected. That could be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Many women don’t know they are pregnant by that point.

U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett says the law is unconstitutional because it denies a woman’s access to abortion. Ohio is one of 12 states that have passed or considered the Heartbeat Bill. Courts have blocked similar bills in some of them and none are in effect.

David O’Neil with the Ohio Attorney General’s office says it will appeal the ruling.

