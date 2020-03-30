FDA Grants Battelle Request To Sterilize 80,000 N-95 Masks Per Machine Per Day

By 20 minutes ago
  • Battelle employees process N-95 masks in the Critical Care Decontamination System.
    Battelle employees process N-95 masks in the Critical Care Decontamination System.
    Battelle
Originally published on March 30, 2020 1:10 am

The Food and Drug Administration has given the go-ahead to Columbus-based Battelle for its full request to sterilize 80,000 N-95 surgical masks per machine per day, after issuing a letter earlier in the day permitting far less. And it comes after pressure from Ohio officials.

Ohio reported a total of 29 deaths from COVID-19 Sunday, up from 25 Saturday. And the state confirmed 1,653 cases of coronavirus, up 17% from the day before. 403 people have been hospitalized, 139 in intensive care. A total of 24,376 people have been tested. 

Gov. Mike DeWine said he’d gotten the word early Sunday that the approval was just for 10,000 masks per machine per day. DeWine called that “reckless”, and called President Trump to push for more.

“We’re frantically trying to get enough of these masks, and we have a solution, at least for part of the problem, in that we can clean 80,000 of these every single day. Free us, let us go do it. And sometimes you just have to say it that way to get things moving," DeWine said.

DeWine said he wasn’t sure why the request had been limited to 10,000, but said bureaucracy could be the culprit.

“Sometimes you just have to rattle it. And that’s true with the bureaucracy anywhere. That’s the truth with bureaucracy in Columbus, in Ohio, it’s the same. Sometimes you just have to say, this is really important. And the reason it’s important is that we have to protect the people who are on the front line. We don’t have enough of these.”

Read more about the process here.

Though other governors have reported problems with Trump, Dewine praised him and later thanked him in a statement and on Twitter.

Battelle will be able to sterilize 160,000 masks each day with two machines in Ohio, and has machines to send to New York and Seattle.

Copyright 2020 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags: 
coronavirus
FDA
Battelle Labs
N95 masks

Related Content

Listeners Ask About Coronavirus Immunity, Parks, Whistleblowing and Baby Boom

By 6 hours ago
photo of CDC recommendations for parks
CLEVELABD METROPARKS

The effects of the coronavirus are being felt everywhere from our region's parks to small businesses. This week we're answering listener questions on a range of topics being impacted by the virus.

Even before Gov. Mike DeWine ordered nonessential businesses to close, we started getting emails from people who felt they were being forced to work when they should have been staying home, or working from home.

Coronavirus In Ohio: Battelle Pioneers Technology To Clean And Reuse PPE

By editor Mar 28, 2020

Updated, March 29, 10:00 p.m.

Several large metal shipping containers are lined up in a warehouse on Columbus’ West Side under a large American Flag. Their doors are ajar, and workers stream in and out, power tools buzzing.