FBI Raids Cleveland Offices Linked To Ukrainian Oligarchs

FBI agents Tuesday morning raided a Downtown Cleveland high-rise that’s been linked to a Ukrainian oligarch.

Agents were at One Cleveland Center on East 9th Street downtown, the FBI confirmed. The building is owned by real estate company Optima Management Group. Agents also raided a building in Miami.

A bureau spokeswoman said the FBI did not take anyone into custody.

A 2019 lawsuit filed in Delaware by a Ukrainian bank alleges two oligarchs misused the bank’s money, laundering it through Optima properties in Cleveland and other real estate around the country.

Last year, an Optima executive denied the allegations in the lawsuit in a statement to Cleveland Scene.

ideastream’s call to Optima’s headquarters was not answered.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

