Farm Bureau Disputes Environmental Groups' Report on Algal Bloom Contributor

By 3 minutes ago
  • Algae blooms in Lake Erie polluted drinking water for 500,000 residents in Toledo.
    Algae blooms in Lake Erie polluted drinking water for 500,000 residents in Toledo.
    WKSU

A new investigation by two environmental groups cites unpermitted livestock farms as contributors to the algae problem in Lake Erie. The Environmental Working Group and Environmental Law & Policy Center collected and studied aerial photos of the Maumee River watershed.

They say more than half of the manure in the watershed comes from unpermitted farms with livestock.

Ohio Farm Bureau Spokesman Joe Cornely disputes the finding. He said there is a huge difference between unpermitted and unregulated farms.

“No farm in Ohio is allowed to pollute the waters of the state regardless of size, location or type of livestock they raise. This seems to suggest that only a certain level of agriculture is regulated in Ohio. That is completely false.”

Cornely also says collecting livestock data by taking pictures from the sky is not an accurate method in determining the amount or types of animals in the barns.

The report finds that the amount of manure produced and applied annually to farmland in the watershed increased by 29% since 2005.

Tags: 
ohio farm bureau
algae
Lake Erie
Maumee River

Related Content

Ohio EPA Sets New Guildelines For Reporting Harmful Algae Blooms

By May 18, 2016
photo of algae
NOAA

Ohio will soon require some public water systems -- including some of Ohio's largest -- to monitor and report harmful algae blooms that are in the surface water they use to supply customers.

The new Ohio EPA guidelines apply to systems that pull their drinking water from sources such as Lake Erie.

Ohio Expands Water-Quality Monitoring

By Jul 13, 2016
Dr. Justin Chaffin, Stone Lab
Stone Lab Camera / cfaes.osu.edu

Algae and water quality issues in Ohio affect—and are affected by--more than Lake Erie and the big reservoirs.