Farm Bureau Disputes Environmental Groups' Report on Algal Bloom Contributor

A new investigation by two environmental groups cites unpermitted livestock farms as contributors to the algae problem in Lake Erie. The Environmental Working Group and Environmental Law & Policy Center collected and studied aerial photos of the Maumee River watershed.

They say more than half of the manure in the watershed comes from unpermitted farms with livestock.

Ohio Farm Bureau Spokesman Joe Cornely disputes the finding. He said there is a huge difference between unpermitted and unregulated farms.

The report says the number of factory farms exploded from 545 to 775, a 42 percent increase between 2005 and 2018.

“No farm in Ohio is allowed to pollute the waters of the state regardless of size, location or type of livestock they raise. This seems to suggest that only a certain level of agriculture is regulated in Ohio. That is completely false.”

Cornely also says collecting livestock data by taking pictures from the sky is not an accurate method in determining the amount or types of animals in the barns.

The report finds that the amount of manure produced and applied annually to farmland in the watershed increased by 29% since 2005.