Family on Ice: How a 50-and-Over Hockey League Brings Skaters Together

Friday nights are a busy time on the ice at the Cleveland Heights rec center. But after youth hockey practices and recreational ice skaters have packed up and left… the real competition begins with the Cleveland Heights 50-and-over hockey league.

If you think a group of 50, 60 and even 70 year olds are slow on the ice, you’re wrong. But it may take them a little longer to get their skates, pads and gloves on.

"You can see I'm the first one in here," Gordon Blimbaum said as he walks into the locker room. "It takes me a little longer. It takes me a good 30 minutes to get this gear on. Some of the guys can do it in 20 or 15."

Blimbaum is tall and broad with salt and pepper hair. He owns a heating and cooling business, but has loved hockey his entire life and even played some in college.

"I retired from the 22-and-over league after 25 years. Then I went up to the 50-and-over just because it better suited me. They don’t seem to let up. So there comes a time when you gotta act your age."

Gearing Up

Blimbaum, who is in his 60s, plays center for the Blues, one of four teams in this league along with the Lightning, the Leafs and the Rangers.

As he finishes suiting up, other members of the Blues start to trickle into the locker room, including the team captain, Ed Weston.

"When I sit in the locker room and look around I see an ICU nurse; I see a pharmacist; I see a surgeon; I see a mathematician; I see an accountant. It’s a cool group of people, and we skate," Weston said.

Hitting the Ice

Heading out of the locker room to face the Rangers on the ice, the Blues don’t look like they are at retirement age. Many are nimble skating backwards and forwards, honing their puck skills.

They're warming up for a run at their version of the NHL's Stanley Cup.

"It’s called the Warshawsky cup," Commisioner John Sullivan said. "It’s named after Bob Warshawsky who founded the league. And given our age, we’ve named it the 'Gerry Jug' as in geriatric."

And just as I get a seat on the Blues bench, it’s game time. The puck hits the ice with a whistle and the action starts to move between the goals.

Playing in the League

Technically not every player is over 50. There is a group of goalies, some in their late 30s, who rotate through the league every week.

And there is a cast of younger women on each team, like Alicia Leonard who scores the first goal of the game, putting the Blues up 1-0 in the 1st period.

"Well I learn a lot from them that’s for sure. They teach me a lot about the game. But mostly they’re like a bunch of big brothers," Leonard said in her brief time on the bench.

By the end of the 1st period it’s all tied up 1-1. Gordon Blimbaum and the rest of the Blues are skating hard against the Rangers.

"This is a tough battle tonight. These guys got some good skaters. It’s going to be interesting," Blimbaum said with heavy breaths.

The action bleeds into the 2nd period with shots on goal and players subbing in and out on the fly.

At the start of the 3rd period the Blues have built a 3-1 lead, but Captain Ed Weston tells his team not to get too comfortable.

"We gotta win the 3rd guys; we gotta win the 3rd period. We gotta outscore them in the 3rd period. If we do that we win."

When the Buzzer Sounds

In the 3rd, you can see fatigue set in on both sides. Players are skating in shorter shifts to try to keep their legs fresh.

The Rangers seem to find the right mix of players on the ice and tie it up 3-3 with just moments to go.

As time ticks away the Blues just miss a few shots of their own, leaving the game tied up.

In this league there is no overtime in the regular season, a tie is just a tie.

"It’s a fun game. This is why we play. We wanted to win tonight. These guys made a good comeback. A couple of goals could have gone either way, deflections. But that’s the game. It was fun," Weston said.

With that the Blues skate across the ice towards the locker room.

Tonight they'll join opponents and teammates alike for a few beers.

Because this league is about more than just hockey.

"You know we go to each other’s parents' funerals. We're there for each other throughout the whole year. Some of our fellow players are having surgeries and whatnot. We tend to show up, you know? We develop quite the camaraderie with the guys," Blimbaum said.