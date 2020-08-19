Fall Sports Decision a Relief for Local Athletic Director

A local athletic director is relieved with Governor DeWine’s directive that allows fall sports to move forward. St. Vincent-St. Mary Athletic Director Willie McGee says he has confidence state leaders have consulted extensively with experts and are acting on the best information available.

“In the position we are, we trust the people that’s in the leadership positions, with the governor and our governing body, OHSAA. If they believe it can be done, we want to take the necessary precautions for the kids. Now if they say it’s not capable of being done, we the first ones that will shut down. We want to make sure these kids aren’t put in any jeopardy.”

McGee welcomed the fact that DeWine’s order does not include a requirement that athletes be tested for COVID-19. He thinks extensive testing would be impossible. McGee plans to work with his coaches and with parents to ensure proper social distancing and mask policies are followed.