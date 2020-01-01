Evictions Hurt Tenants and Landlords

Akron’s eviction crisis plays out in a small municipal courtroom in the Stubbs Justice Center downtown. Four days a week a magistrate hears from both sides--when they show up.

An Akron landlord says costs add up when he has to evict a tenant.

Magistrate Tania Nemer listens to tenants when they appear, and landlords like Jack Neiman of Exchange Builders. He has about 30 rental units. One tenant has been behind on the $425 a month rent since July. The woman owes Neiman nearly $2,400.

Neiman says landlords are often made to be the villains, but eviction is hard on them too. "I just have a lot less income and still have all the same bills," Neiman said. "When the tenant moves out and it costs you $300, $400, or $500 to clean up the house or apartment and re-rent it."

The municipal court is reviewing eviction procedures, considering amending one rule and adding a new rule that would allow eviction records to be sealed in some instances, something Neiman opposes. "You’ll have no idea whether a guy has a history of not paying rent," Neiman said.

The public can comment on the proposed changes through January 17th.