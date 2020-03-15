Eviction Hearings, Civil and Criminal Trials in Akron Municipal Court Postponed

Concern about the spread of COVID-19 has led Akron Municipal Court to suspend a number of its operations effective Monday, March 16. Cases scheduled in the month of March are being continued.

That includes:

Civil and criminal jury trials

All traffic matters (find information about paying for parking tickets here.

All criminal proceedings including bench trials, suppression hearings, restitution hearings. Questions? Call (330) 375-2592.

All civil cases will be conducted by phone conference or continued. Questions? Call (330) 375-2592.

All eviction hearings. Questions? Call (330) 375-2285.

All other cases (garnishments, revivors, small claims)

No new weddings are being scheduled.

All specialty court dockets except Judge Jon Oldham’s Recovery Court and Judge Ron Cable’s RISE program. For more scheduling information on those programs, people are asked to contact those courtrooms at (330) 375-2120

The court is implementing video arraignments so that no inmates will be transported to the justice center from the Summit County jail.

Those who received a felony summons should report to Court as usual.

New civil filings should be sent to the Clerk of Court by mail. For more information people should call the Clerk of Court at (330) 375-2920.

Anyone on probation who is scheduled to report during March is asked to contact their probation officer before doing so. The probation department plans to implement telephone meetings with most probationers.

The court plans to limit the number of people entering the courthouse in its effort to keep people safe.