Essential Business: Ohio Banks Are Still Open

To help contain the spread of coronavirus, Gov. Mike DeWine's stay-at-home order will last for at least a couple of weeks. But Ohioans can still leave the house to take care of essentials like getting food, medicine or exercise. They can also head to the bank.

Banks across Ohio have closed their lobbies to walk-in customers and are funneling them to ATM’s or drive-thru services to allow for social distancing.

"It's an unfortunate necessity to slow the spread of COVID-19," Hometown Bank President Mike Lewis said.

He said banks are essential businesses and people shouldn't worry about them closing. He adds that says many customers are managing their money just like they did before coronavirus by using an app or banking online.

Most banks are still taking appointments for services that need to be done face-to-face, like accessing a safety deposit box.