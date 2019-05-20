Employers to Receive Rebates from Bureau of Workers' Comp

By 4 minutes ago
  • a photograph of Mike DeWine
    Gov. Mike DeWine tours Dynalab Electronics Manufacturing facility in Reynoldsburg
    DAN KONIK / Statehouse News Bureau

A large rebate is likely in the future for about 200,000 employers in Ohio. The state Bureau of Workers’ Compensation hopes to send $1.5 billion back to companies that paid premiums. 

The employers set to receive rebates include private businesses as well as local governments and school districts. The $1.5 billion amounted to about 88 percent of employer premiums.

While making the announcement at an electronics manufacturing plant, DeWine called this a near refund.

“For all of Ohioans it’s good news because when companies get this kind of money, this infusion of money they can create more jobs.”

The BWC  approved a 20 percent cut in premiums, the largest reduction in 60 years.

DeWine attributed the savings and rate cuts to BWC safety programs.

Tags: 
Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation
Mike DeWine
Workers' Comp rebates