Employers to Receive Rebates from Bureau of Workers' Comp

A large rebate is likely in the future for about 200,000 employers in Ohio. The state Bureau of Workers’ Compensation hopes to send $1.5 billion back to companies that paid premiums.

DeWine on Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC) rebates

The employers set to receive rebates include private businesses as well as local governments and school districts. The $1.5 billion amounted to about 88 percent of employer premiums.

While making the announcement at an electronics manufacturing plant, DeWine called this a near refund.

“For all of Ohioans it’s good news because when companies get this kind of money, this infusion of money they can create more jobs.”

The BWC approved a 20 percent cut in premiums, the largest reduction in 60 years.

DeWine attributed the savings and rate cuts to BWC safety programs.