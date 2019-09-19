Emergency Medicine Program Accredited Again at Summa Health

Summa Health has earned back a key accreditation it lost two years ago. Summa’s vice president of medical education, Dr. Cindy Kelley, says the accreditation for its Emergency Medicine Program comes at the perfect time, because students are submitting applications to medical school programs like this one.

Kelley says the health system lost the accreditation two years ago due to an abrupt change of staff.

“Since that time, our new emergency medicine staffing company, U.S. Acute Care Solutions, has really worked hard to recruit great doctors back to the community to staff our emergency rooms,” Kelley says.

The accreditation is effective immediately, and Summa will be looking for eight new residents. Kelley says they are excited to move forward with the program once again. 

