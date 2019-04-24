Electricity Provider Weighs In on Proposed Energy Bill

One of Ohio’s largest electric companies is weighing in on the bill that would create a new charge to benefit “green energy” but eliminate an existing fee on ratepayers.

AEP supports some of the proposals in the new bill, but wants the state to honor the work it's done previously on renewable energy.

The proposed legislation would likely bailout the state’s two nuclear plants while also tossing out the requirements that utility companies invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

AEP’s Tom Froehle said his company has spent years following these standards and urged that the energy bill honor their current contracts and programs, which he said have saved customers $1 billion.

From there, Froehle said AEP likes the bill.

“The bill will go down some, but the benefit is that you’re finally getting investment in Ohio in clean air," he said.

New fees in the legislation would create a $300 million fund – more than half would go to the nuclear plants.