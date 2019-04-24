Electricity Provider Weighs In on Proposed Energy Bill

    AEP's Tom Froehle speaks on the proposed state energy bill on April 23, 2019.
One of Ohio’s largest electric companies is weighing in on the bill that would create a new charge to benefit “green energy” but eliminate an existing fee on ratepayers.

The proposed legislation would likely bailout the state’s two nuclear plants while also tossing out the requirements that utility companies invest in renewable energy and energy efficiency.

AEP’s Tom Froehle said his company has spent years following these standards and urged that the energy bill honor their current contracts and programs, which he said have saved customers $1 billion.

From there, Froehle said AEP likes the bill.

“The bill will go down some, but the benefit is that you’re finally getting investment in Ohio in clean air," he said.

New fees in the legislation would create a $300 million fund – more than half would go to the nuclear plants.

Related Content

AEP is Moving Ahead with its role in the World's Second Biggest Wind Farm

By Aug 1, 2017
Ohio-based American Electric Power, is applying for regulatory approval to build the transmission infrastructure for the “Wind Catcher.”  That’s the massive wind farm project under construction in Oklahoma that will be the second largest in the world.

AEP was once a leading coal-fired power plant operator. Now, it‘s gearing up for a building program for renewable energy distribution that includes the Oklahoma project -- and much more.

Opponents Argue Against Renewable Energy Project

By Jan 29, 2019
State regulators are still looking over what would be the largest renewable energy farm in Ohio. But opponents of the project say it would result in a handout to American Electric Power and customers would foot the bill.

Those arguing against AEP’s solar and wind farm proposal in Highland County say the utility would rely on ratepayers to offset the costs of generating the renewable energy in the first few years.